Thank you for showing love - Kennedy Agyapong's words to daughters in the US

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, is often seen in the media criticising and chastising government officials and persons he believes have engaged in acts of corruption.



But, Kennedy Agyapong, who has declared his intention to contest in the flagbearership race of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has a very lovely side aside from his generosity that most many Ghanaians do not know about.



Recently in his visit to America to attend the High School graduation of one of his daughters, Agyapong could be seen in a video passionately expressing his gratitude to his daughters.



“I just want to take all the siblings for the unity, love showed to me and I know you, it is not only today you have been doing it. Today is extraordinary, I want to show my love and how I appreciate all of you. Thank you,” he said.

Meanwhile, the daughter whose graduation MP was attending, Yvonne Agyapong, swept most of the awards in her school.



Yvonne Agyapong, aside from mounting the podium to receive her graduation medal, was one of two valedictorians, who delivered a speech that lit up the crowd and motivated the graduating class of 2022.



She won four subject-specific awards and two school awards for her strides in the prestigious American college.



The subject awards included: Best in Social Studies, Spanish, Mathematics and English.



She was a co-winner of ‘The School Consultative Board Award’ along with one Michael Palacio, for which they received individual plaques before she was invited to also collect ‘The General Excellence’ Award.



Watch the video of Kennedy Agyapong interacting with his daughters below:





