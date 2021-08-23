Thank you for your support – Mahama to Bole-Bamboi

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has thanked the people of the Bole-Bamboi constituency in the Savanna Region for supporting him since 1996 when he was their Member of Parliament till date.

Speaking in Bole on Sunday, 22 August 2021, during the final funeral rites of the mother of his personal bodyguard DSP James Gbolo Mahama, the 2020 flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) expressed his appreciation to the people of the Bole-Bamboi constituency for the massive votes he garnered there in the last election.



Joined by his running mate for the 2020 elections, Professor Jane Nana Opoku-Agyemang, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, party Chairman Ofosu Ampofo, some national and regional executives of the NDC, Mr. Mahama assured his former constituents that there is light at the end of the tunnel and asked them to continue to pray for him.

Also present at the funeral in Bole were the People’s National Convention’s former national Chairman Bernard Mornah and the 2020 presidential candidate for the United Front Party, Dr. Nana Agyenim Boateng (Gyataba).



Former President Mahama is currently in the Upper West Region for a Thank You tour of the region after visiting the Upper East, North East, Northern, and Savanna regions.