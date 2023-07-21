0
Thank you for your support in crime fight – IGP to chiefs, residents of NE/R

IGP Dampare (middle, front row) with POMAB members on regional tour

The Inspector-General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare has expressed his gratitude to the chiefs and people of the North East region for the support in Police effort in fighting crime in the region.

According to the IGP, the could not have achieved success in the fight against crime without the support of the communities.

Speaking at the Yagaba Palace in the North East region where he is touring with some members of the police management board, the IGP said the police will continue to engage communities in the effort to keep them safe.

For their part, the chief and elders commended the police for what they say is drastic reduction in crime and robbery.

