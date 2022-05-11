1
The 1968 story of how thousands of bees imported into Ghana vanished without producing any honey

250000 Bees Quit Ghana The newspaper clipping is from 1968

A newspaper clipping from Saturday, January 20, 1968, with the headline, “250,000 Bees Quit Ghana… Without producing a pint of honey,” has emerged online.

According to the report, the bees were imported from the United Kingdom with the intent of establishing a honey industry in Ghana.

The report explained that some of the bees were eaten by lizards and birds after the bees went away.

“Almost all the 250,000 bees imported into Ghana from the United Kingdom by the State Farms Corporation in 1965 have, “swarmed away’ from Pokuase Farm.

“The rest were devoured by lizards and birds, it was learnt at the Pokuase farm yesterday,” the report said.

It further said that the bees were believed to have returned to the UK.

“It is believed that the bees may have returned to their country of origin.

“According to an official of the farm, the bees, imported for establishing a honey industry, made off without producing a pint of honey,” it added.

The report was written by one Eben Quarcoo.

See the newspaper clipping below:

