The 1992 Constitution must be killed before it kills us – Economic Fighters League

Fighters have been at the forefront of the demand for a new constitution

The Economic Fighters League has said the current constitution of Ghana is to blame for what they describe as, rot, suffering, and ill-governance being experienced in the country, which according to them, gives life to retrogression and discrimination.

In a statement to mark Constitution Day, the movement said the 1992 Constitution was deliberately drafted, gazetted, and adopted just to benefit a few elites.



The Fighters have been at the forefront of the demand for a new constitution saying the current one has put Ghanaians through 30 years of retrogressive governance, constitutional dictatorship, poverty, and underdevelopment.



To buttress their demands, the Fighters said every constitution must be the foundation upon which freedoms are built which they say is, unfortunately, missing in Ghana’s constitution.



This could be seen in the case of the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL), who are currently denied parliamentary representation courtesy manipulations of the Constitution.



“Constitutions are the foundations upon which democratic countries are built. They are supposed to guard against oppression and be the source of hope for the less privileged. Unfortunately, we are being governed with a constitution that serves the interest of the few to the detriment of the majority.”

“For a few years now, the Economic Fighters League has made it our foremost agenda to push for the abolishment of the 1992 Sakawa constitution because of our conviction that we cannot have a bad constitution and expect a good society.”



The statement further said it is a great joy to see that “Ghanaians are getting increasingly aware that their enemy is the 1992 Constitution” after years of consistent advocacy and that the current Constitution “must die if we must live.”



The Fighters are demanding and willing to work with individuals or organizations for a new constitution that will cut down on the size of government and government expenditure, scrape Article 71 holders benefits and emoluments, reduce the appointing powers of the president and so many other cankers they say are to blame for the underdevelopment in the country.



“Due to the urgency of the need for a New Constitution, we have decided to form a coalition of willing individuals and organizations to challenge the NPP/NDC in 2024 elections who continue to benefit from the 1992 Constitution and are hellbent on protecting it.



“This will enable us to fight the battle for New Constitution on two fronts in a coordinated fashion.”