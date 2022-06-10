The 24 people who worked with Togbe Afede XIV as Council of State members

Togbe Afede XIV is Agbogbomefia of the Asogli State

Ghana’s Council of State is a body of prominent citizens who advise the President and other public officials on national issues.

The legality of this body was established in Chapter 9 of the 1992 Constitution and in the Council of State Act 2020, (Act 1037) of the Republic of Ghana.



The Supreme Court however ruled in 2015 that the advise of the Council was not necessarily binding on the president.



The constitution also indicates the criteria for selection of its members.



Chapter 9 of the 1992 Constitution, Article 89 (2) a, says;



“The Council of State shall consist of the following persons appointed by the President in consultation with Parliament. (i)one person who has previously held the office of Chief Justice. (ii)one person who has previously held the office of Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces of Ghana; (iii) one person who has previously held the office of Inspector-General of Police; (b)the President of the National House of Chiefs; (c)one representative from each region of Ghana elected, in accordance with regulations made by the Electoral Commission under article 51 of this Constitution, by an electoral college comprising two representatives from each of the districts in the region nominated by the District Assemblies in the region; and (d)eleven other members appointed by the President."



Following the conversation around the return of ex-gratia by Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of the Asogli state, the Fourth Estate compiled a list of persons who were working with the traditional leader within the period he acted as President of the Council of State.



Togbe Afede was on the Council of State from 2017 to 2020 and within that period, these were the other members of the Council of State.

1. Greater Accra: Nii Kotei Dzani, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ideal Group of Companies



2. Ashanti: Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, a 63-year-old chief of Agona Akrofoso and entrepreneur



3. Western: Ms Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a 52-year-old businesswoman of Takoradi



4. Upper East: Tongo-Rana Kubilsong Nalebgtang, Paramount Chief of the Tongo Traditional Area (known in private life as Robert Nachinab D. Mosore)



5. Upper West: Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton IV, Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area



6. Eastern: Nana Somuah Mireku, a 63-year-old accountant



7. Brong Ahafo: Mr Kodwo Agyenim-Boateng, a 73-year-old retired public servant

8. Volta: Mr Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo, a 50-year-old oil and gas dealer from Anloga



9. Northern: Bo-Na Professor Yakubu S. Nantogma, a 74-year-old Chief of Bogu, near Savelugu in the Northern Region



10. Central: Obrempong Appiah Nuamah II, Omanhen of the Twifo Mampong Traditional Area



Appointed members



11. Lt. General Joseph Boateng Danquah (rtd), a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces.



12. Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police.



13. Mr Sam Okudzeto, a former President of the Ghana Bar Association.

14. Mr Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, a former Accra Mayor.



15. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene.



16. Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II.



17. Alberta Cudjoe



18. Alhaji Aminu Amadu.



19. Dr Margaret Amoakohene of the School of Communication Studies at University of Ghana, Legon,



20. Alhaji Sahanun Moqtar

21. Georgina Kusi (Georgia Hotel)



22. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah



23. Paa Kofi Ansong



24. Togbe Afede XIV, Agbomefia of Asogli State and President of National House of Chiefs (ex-officio member of Council of State)