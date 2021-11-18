The 28 achievements of Akufo-Addo – Ofori-Atta highlights in 2022 'agyenkwa' budget

Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta on Wednesday presented the 2022 budget Statement and Economic Policy of government in Parliament.

In his speech which was presented in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), Ken Ofori-Atta highlight 28 achievements of the Akufo-Addo led administration.



They include:



i. Reduced electricity tariffs cumulatively by 10.9% compared to a cumulative increase of 264% under the NDC;



ii. Provided free water for households for April, May June of 2020;



iii. Doubled the Capitation Grant (From GH¢4.5 to GH¢10);



iv. Established the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) of 100,000 graduates to build the job skills of our graduates to be absorbed into the workforce;



v. Created jobs and stopped the freeze on recruitment in the public sector; Over 295,000 people recruited;



vi. Abolished fees for postgraduate medical training in Ghana;



vii. Increased the share of the DACF to persons with disabilities by 50%;

viii. Exempted Kayayei from market tolls;



ix. ensured the implementation of our pledge of employing 50% of the persons who manage the country’s toll booths from amongst Persons with Disabilities;



x. expanded the LEAP by 150,000 beneficiaries;



xi. Expanded School Feeding from 1.6 million children to 2.1 million children, and also increased the amount spent on each child by 25 percent;



i. Restored Teacher Training Allowances;



ii. Restored Nursing Training Allowances;



iii. Abolished the tree month pay policy for teachers;



iv. Absorbing the cost of BECE and WASSCE exam registrations;



v. Abolished or reduced 15 taxes including excise duty on petroleum, VAT on financial services, real estate, domestic airline tickets, etc;





vi. made it easier to apply for a passport;



vii. made it easier to apply for a drivers license;



viii. made it easier and quicker to apply for and obtain pensions in ten days;



ix. made it easier to buy electricity from your mobile phone;



x. Made it easier to apply for scholarships;



xi. Made it easier to send and receive money through mobile money interoperability;



xii. Made it easier to open a traditional bank account using your Ghanacard;



xiii. No guarantor is now required to obtain student loans. The Ghana card is sufficient;

xiv. Reduced corruption associated with obtaining public services by the digitization of service delivery;



xv. Saved the NHIS from collapse by reducing arrears to service providers;



xvi. Provided GHC600 million COVID fund for small businesses;



xvii. made it easier for the renewal of NHIS membership through mobile phones;



xviii. made it easier to register a business;



xix. made it easier to clear goods from the port through the paperless process;



xx. made it easier to apply for a construction permit;



xxi. We have reduced inflation;



xxii. We have reduced bank lending rates;

xxiii. We have reduced the depreciation of the cedi;



xxiv. Allowance of security personnel at UN Peacekeeping missions increased from $31to $35;



xxv. We have spent GHC21 billion to save the deposits of 4.6 million depositors



xxvi. We have implemented free TVET; Mr. Speaker let us remember what we have achieved with 2 Fish and 5 Loaves even in these 5 years and strive boldly and confidently to build our Entrepreneurial Nation. It is remarkable what we have done with our dept.



xxvii. We have implemented the free senior high school initiative;



However, the Finance Minister was quick to add that the ruling government has more in stored for Ghanaians and that include: working "towards mitigating the burdens imposed by the global impact of COVID-19 on Ghanaians as we also commit to" tackling "the social ills of expenditure control, corruption, recurring leakages and low productivity. We shall work with Labour and Employers to institute a national labour conference to promote productivity in all its forms".