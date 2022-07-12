The 3 old faces which have bowed out of NPP Executives race

Freddie Blay, F. F. Antoh and Sammie Awuku are not seeking reelction

The ruling New Patriotic Party has scheduled a national delegates conference for July 15 to 17 2022.



The main objective of the 3-day event is to elect executives who will steer the affairs of the party at the national level for the next four years.



The executives to be elected will be charged with the ultimate mandate of achieving the party’s biggest objective for the year 2024 – a victory in the general elections. A victory for the party will mean retention of power beyond the existing 8-year record in the history of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

Out of the 10 current executives whose mandate is about to end, these 3 have taken a decision against seeking re-election.



Frederick Worsemao Blay



Frederick Worsemao Armah Blay is a trained lawyer, a Ghanaian politician and a member of the Second, Third and Fourth Parliament of the Fourth Republic of Ghana, representing the Ellembelle Constituency in the Western Region of Ghana.



Freddie Blay as he is affectionately called, went to parliament on the ticket of the Convention Peoples Party which he later quit to endorse Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the NPP for the 2012 elections.



Freddie Blay after quitting the CPP contested and won the Vice Chairmanship of the NPP in April 2014. He was subsequently appointed interim chairman of the party when the party expelled its Chairman Paul Afoko.

He stood for and was elected as substantive Chairman of the party at an NPP national delegates conference in Koforidua that took place from 7 to 8 July 2018.



Freddie Blay will not be contesting in the NPP’s upcoming national executives elections.



Frederick Freduah Antoh



After being promoted from 3rd National Vice Chairman by the national executive council of the NPP to the position of First National Vice Chairman, F. F. Antoh won the position in a substantive capacity when the party held internal elections in 2018.



Before assuming a position at the national level, he served three terms as chairman of the party in the Ashanti Region.

As an educationist by profession, F. F. Antoh’s history in the NPP dates back to the 90s where he held the position of party treasurer in the Bantama Constituency from 1999 to 2006.



Frederick Antoh is not vying this year for the same position.



Samuel Awuku



From a political path that was charted in his university days, Sammi Awuku as he is affectionately called worked at the Communications Directorate of the New Patriotic Party between 2011 and 2013.



His first national executive position came in 2014 when Sammi was elected National Youth Organiser of the party.

As National Youth Organiser, Sammi played a vital role in mobilizing the youth leading to NPP's victory in the 2016 general election.



He was elected as the National Organiser of the NPP in 2018 and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Lottery Authority.



Sammi Awuku is reported to be preparing to contest for the NPP’s parliamentary candidate for Akuapem North.



