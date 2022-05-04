7
The 7 Supreme Court justices who made up the ‘E-Levy panel’

Wed, 4 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

E-Levy implementation commences

Supreme Court dismisses injunction case on E-Levy

3 NDC MPs go to Supreme Court over E-Levy implementation

On Wednesday, May 4, 2022, the Supreme Court sat to hear a case for an injunction on the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy) brought before it by three National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament.

The three MPs are the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; Mahama Ayariga, the MP for Bawku Central; and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the MP for North Tongu.

The MPs were demanding that the Apex Court restrains the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) from implementing the E-Levy until the final determination of their suit challenging the constitutionality of its passage by Parliament.

The injunction application filed by their lawyer, Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, on April 19, 2022, “avers that millions of people will suffer irreparable harm if the E-Levy Act is not put on hold and the court determines that its passage was unconstitutional."

But, in a unanimous decision by the seven-member panel of judges, it dismissed the injunction.

The panel also ruled that the Ghana Revenue Authority maintains records of proceeds obtained from the E-Levy since its implementation on May 1, 2022 pending the court’s final decision on the matter.

The justices who oversaw the case today at the Supreme Court were - Justices - Nene Amegatcher, Prof. Nii Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Avril Lovelace Johnson, Gertrude Torkornoo, Henrietta Mensa-Bonsu, and Yonny Kulendi.

