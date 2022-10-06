1
The 8 things Akufo-Addo said when he met National House of Chiefs over galamsey

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Kumasi Galamsey Meeting With NHC President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Thu, 6 Oct 2022

Despite various policies by the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government to fight illegal mining, the phenomenon over the past years has escalated into a menace.

Amidst the calls for drastic actions to fight galamsey, President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, convened a meeting with the National House of Chiefs at Kumasi.

In his opening remarks at the meeting held behind closed doors, President Akufo-Addo highlighted his government’s efforts towards ending galamsey.

The president noted that the fight has largely not yielded the expected results.

He impressed on the chiefs to collaborate with his government to end the menace while calling on them to eschew partisan political interests in that regard.

Here are 8 highlights of the president’s speech below:

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
