The African Child should never feel threatened in wanting a better life – First Lady

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo

First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo has said that the African Child should never have to feel threatened in wanting a better life.

She said this in a statement to mark the Day of The African Child, on Wednesday June 16.



She said “it is a poignant reminder to us of the horrors the African Child has encountered throughout history.



“Whether in demanding better education, nutrition or any other necessities of basic living, the African Child should never have to feel threatened in wanting a better life.

“At the Rebecca Foundation, we work to ensure that we create fighters and champions for the young ones. All organizations and civil society must use this day as an opportunity to reflect and restrategize on how to create a better and more secure future for the African child.



“I join all well meaning Africans in remembrance of this day.”