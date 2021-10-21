The African can be as successful as any other – Bawumia

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has said the African can be as successful as any other, and has, therefore urged the youth to acquire the necessary mental and physical skills to take their rightful place in shaping the continent’s destiny.

Dr Bawumia said this when he represented and delivered a speech on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the ongoing YouthConnekt Summit on Wednesday, 20 October 2021.



He further challenged Africa’s youth to take a lead role in positioning the continent as the giant of the future, with the large and growing human resource at her disposal.



The YouthConnekt Africa Summit is an annual convening that connects youth from across the continent and beyond with policy influencers, political leaders, public/private, and development sector institutions to engage, discuss, design, and accelerate youth empowerment efforts at the continent level.

In addition, every year the summit creates a platform for a larger number of young people from all over the world to learn and engage in YouthConnekt Africa’s youth development programs.



YouthConnekt Africa Summit provides a platform for all partners involved in youth development to synergise around policies, programmes, and partnerships that will connect youth for continental transformation.



The top speakers at this year’s event include Paul Kagame, President of Rwanda, Mr. Jung-taek Lim, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Ghana, Mustapha Ussif Minister of Youth & Sports, Ghana, and Rosemary Mbabazi, Minister of Youth and Culture, Rwanda.