‘The Akufo-Addo I knew is no longer the one I see’ - Owusu Bempah laments

Rev. Owusu Bempah hands a horn to President Akufo-Addo | File photo

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah has lamented the drastic change in the countenance of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo towards issues of spirituality.



The clergyman known as ‘The Nation’s Prophet’ due to his closeness with the First Gentleman said in a recent interview on RTV – a YouTube channel – that he was no longer as close to the President as before.



While stressing that he had no specific problem with the President, he said most of the hardship being experienced was a result of the President’s actions that showed he was disobeying God.

“The Nana Akufo-Addo I knew is no longer the one I see today, I have distanced myself from him not because I have any specific issue with him.



“He must allow prayers to be intensified because the earthly governance in and of itself without the hand of God becomes difficult. We can do our best but it is ultimately God that rules the land,” he stressed.



Asked if he supported the wrong man back in 2016 and through his first term in office, he said he had only undertaken strict commands from God back then. He likened his relationship with Akufo-Addo to that of Samuel who was asked by God to anoint Saul, Akufo-Addo he said had become like Saul, who became stubborn after he had been anointed.



He also recounted how Akufo-Addo’s main opponent in the last two elections, former President John Dramani Mahama, had in an interview buttressed that he had done everything right to win an election but was defeated in the spirit.



“In a time past, there was an interview Mahama granted to Kofi Adoma where he said he did all he could in the electoral process but in the spiritual realm, things happened leading to his loss, that is where I respected Mahama’s views on spirituality,” Bempah stressed.





