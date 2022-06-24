‘The Akufo-Addo I knew is not the one I see now’ – Nyaho-Tamakloe

Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe (right), President Akufo-Addo (left)

Akufo-Addo has lost touch with the people - Nyaho-Tamakloe

Ghana is heading in the wrong direction under Akufo-Addo – NPP founding member



Special Prosecutor has made no difference in corruption fight - Nyaho-Tamakloe



Founding member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not familiar with the needs of the people of Ghana.



According to him, the personality of the president has changed has so much, especially his willpower towards the fight against corruption.



“I think the president has lost touch with the people. You see, the Akufo-Addo that I knew is not the one I see now. A lot has changed, especially when you talk of corruption. Series of examples and cases that are so clear cases that should be sent to court (but nothing happens),” Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe said in a TV3 interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



He further stated that the establishment of the Office of the Special Prosecutor by the president has not made any difference in the country’s fight against corruption.

“What has he done since he came in … he has been there close to a year… The Special Prosecutor has been in office for over a year now; tell me, what he has done?



“They behave as if Ghana is a toy that is being joked with, this is a nation, with people in it, people who have handled this country before, and if you feel you want to handle this country, then you must know exactly what you are doing,” he added.



Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe also said that the country was moving in the right direction under the leadership of Akufo-Addo.



