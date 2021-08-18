The Anglican kissing Priest must be punished for abusing his office - Rev. Quaye

Rev Quaye says the Priest must also apologize to Ghanaians for what he has done

The General Overseer of Victory in his Presence, Apostle Hackman Quaye, has opined that the act of kissing by the Anglican priest at St. Monica’s College of Education is an insult and attack on the priesthood.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the Man of God was disappointed that his colleague Man of God has denigrated his office as a priest.



Rev. Father Balthazar Obeng Larbi, the Chaplain, and lawyer of the all-female teacher trainee institution was seen in a viral video fully dressed in his cassock, kissing some female students.



He was cheered by the audience during a church service.



One of the students appeared very uncomfortable with the move, to take off her face mask before holding her head and kissing her on the lips.



Reacting to the issue, Rev. Hackman Quaye said the man of God has disrespected his office and must be held to account.

It was his view that the Man of God ought to have protected the students instead of abusing them.



He said the Anglican Communion is a respected church, and as such, the priest should have respected his priesthood.



Rev. Quaye explained that as men of God, they have a duty to uphold themselves in a dignified and credible manner understanding that, they are examples for others to follow.



"As a priest, you must preserve and protect your flock, and so, if you do something which is against the godly principles, then you don’t qualify to hold your office as a priest," he suggested.



He advised the priest to apologize to Ghanaians for what he has done so he would be forgiven.