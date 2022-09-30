The Bible is killing so many people - Hot FM's host ‘cries’ bitterly

The host of the mid-morning show Ay3 Hu, Nana Ampofo

The host of the mid-morning show Ay3 Hu on Accra-based Hot 93.9 FM, Nana Ampofo, has cautioned the public not to allow pastors to use the Bible to manipulate their homes.

According to him, most men of God deceive their audience with the Bible which ends up in couples losing their marital homes and people dying when they have to seek medical attention instead of turning to their pastors.



He was of the view that others have also died because they take counsel from these men of God without consulting the appropriate sources for their problems to be solved.



Backing his claims, Nana Ampofo alleged that a woman who had been abused drastically to near death by her husband in a beating incident was advised by her pastor to remain calm in the situation.

According to the Ay3 hu host, the pastor told the woman that it is quoted in the Bible that women are not above their partners and had to be submissive to their partners.



The radio host empathising with the situation advised the woman to seek legal advice like reporting the incident to the police.



Sounding extremely disdained, Nana Ampofo advised couples to leave toxic marriages if they could not bear its consequences. He backed this with Matthew 5:30.