The CEOs Magazine Awards to focus on extraordinary individuals - Djanie

Source: Stephanie Birikorang, Contributor

The Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) magazine is set to launch an awards scheme as part of efforts to recognise the contributions of customer service and security personnel in the success of businesses.

Dubbed The CEOs Magazine Awards, it would focus on singling out specific individuals in the customer service and security areas, who have contributed significantly in the growing of the companies they work for.



Throwing more light on the initiative, Executive Director of the CEOs magazine, Mr Obed Nikoi Djanie said many awards schemes focused on rewarding the big names in the industry without recognising the fact that certain key persons who often play "unseen" roles, help massively in lifting the image of their respective companies.



"Usually we see Managing Directors, CEOs and Human Resource Managers among others, being celebrated, leaving behind people like cleaners, security personnel and customer service representative."



"I believe these persons need to be celebrated because their effort in building the institutions they work for, should not be underrated in anyway. A business with good customer service hardly collapses and when your security is excellent, customers and staff feel safe, thereby positively affecting productivity. This is why the CEOs magazine is launching this initiative but it doesn't mean we do not value CEOs, in fact they mean the world to us," he added.

He said his outfit would continue to do it's best in bringing individuals and institutions to the spotlight so that many could read about their success stories and learn from them.



Mr Nikoi Djanie further explained that starting a business was not easy so recognising business owners for their contribution towards the reduction in the rate of unemployment in the country must be encouraged.



The businessman assured that the CEOs Magazine Awards will be an exquisite one.



"It is time to celebrate the unseen heroes," he added.