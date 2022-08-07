The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosts NAACP student fellows in Ghana

Group of multicultural students from the United States

Source: GNA

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has welcomed about 50 Amos C. Brown Student fellows to Ghana to begin an educational and cultural tour.

The group of multicultural students from the United States will taste Ghanaian culture, learn about the Slave Trade and have a peep into their ancestral lineage.



The Fellowship is hosted by the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People(NAACP) in the United States, which was founded to protect and advocate for economic and civil rights of coloured people n the United States.



Reverend Dr. Amos Brown, said young people in America need to know the truth about Africa, which is demonized and trivialized in mainstream culture of the United States.



According to him, the fellows who come from various faiths, aged between 18 years and 25 years, had their own curiosity and questions about Africa which needed some answers and understanding.



The NAACP leader called for the unity of Christians while appreciating their unique cultural and historical circumstances



Welcoming the fellows on behalf of the Church, Elder Neilson, acknowledged the long-standing relationship between the NAACP and the Church, resulting in strong mutual respect and friendship.

Several years ago Church President Russell M Nelson shared the Church's plans to provide $250,000 for an Amos C Brown Student Fellowship to Ghana to allow selected students from the USA an opportunity to learn about their heritage and use that knowledge to serve and become leaders in their communities.



At the end of the tour, fellows will be better equipped to become social justice leaders in their communities.



The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has over 90,000 members in Ghana, representing about a quarter of membership in West Africa.



The Church has strong pro family and social cohesion policies and views. It also embarks on humanitarian activities such as provision of potable water, medical facilities and supplies and education.



The Church offers resources to assist communities to convert oral history to digital history to preserve the history of Ghanaians as well.



