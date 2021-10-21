The Dampare Effect: Four public figures who have been arrested since new IGP took over

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale

The arrival of a new boss in an institution always generates some goodwill and renewed hope of the institution experiencing an upturn in how it discharges its duties.

In football circles, the phenomenon where a club’s form witnesses an upward trajectory right after the appointment of a coach is called, 'managerial bounce.'



The sustainability of this renewed fight, goodwill and turnaround is largely dependent on the leadership skills of the new leader.



There is no denying the fact that George Akuffo Dampare enjoyed a 'managerial bounce' when he was first appointed as Inspector-General of Police.



He however appears to be doing a good job in ensuring that the new confidence and hope Ghanaians have in the police service under him is kept intact.



He has been the subject of many commendations but another thing that has stood in his short stint is the arrest of persons who hitherto enjoyed relatively free rides when they misconduct themselves.

In line with the current climate, GhanaWeb highlights four public figures who have been arrested since Dampare became IGP in an acting capacity on the 1st of August, 2021.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah



Our first casualty of the Dampare-effect is the renowned prophet who has close ties with the ruling government.



Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested by the police after he led some members of his pastoral team to storm the house self-styled evangelist Patricia Asieduaa popularly known as Nana Agradaa.



He and four others have been charged with offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death.

In their last court appearance on October 5, the case was adjourned to November 10.



Funny Face



The comedian is having another brush with the law after he allegedly sent threatening messages to some prominent Ghanaians and his ‘baby mama’.



Funny Face in a live video on his Instagram page on Sunday, October 17, verbally abused Fada Dickson of Despite Media, Bola Ray of EIB Network and his friend and football star, Emmanuel Adebayor.



He also threatened to kill the mother of his daughters before posting a suicide note afterwards.

He appeared before a court on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, and was remanded with an order for him to undergo a psychiatric and drug test.



Shatta Wale



Ghana’s ‘dancehall king’ is currently in police cells after he was denied a bail request.



Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr is facing the law for allegedly publishing a fake gun shooting story involving himself.



Shatta Wale and two of his team members are in cells and will be processed for court today, October 21., 2021.

Jesus Ahuofe



For prophesying that Shatta Wale was going to die on October 18, 2021, Prophet Stephen Akwasi popularly known as Jesus Ahuofe was arrested by the police on Tuesday, October 19.



He has been in police custody since. He prophesied last month that a popular musician by name 'Charles' will be shot dead on October 18. Shatta Wale referred to the prophecy as justification for faking the gun attack which later he admitted was a hoax.



The pastor who has been accused of causing fear and panic will be sent to court today, October 21, 2021.