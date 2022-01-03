The E-levy will be rejected again - Prophet Nigel hints

Government presents bill on Electronic Levy

Outspoken prophet, Nigel Gaisie, has stated that for the second time, the controversial 1.75% Electronic Levy (E-Levy) that is before parliament, will be rejected.



The 1.75 percent charge on all electronic transactions covering mobile money payments, bank transfers, merchant payments and inward remittances to be borne by the sender except inward remittances, which will be borne by the recipient, has received a lot of backlashes from within parliament and among many in the country.



Speaking during the first Sunday of 2022 church service at his church, the Prophetic Hill Chapel International, Prophet Nigel Gaisie stated, while stressing that country should not go borrowing any longer, that the bill will be rejected.

“This year is a year of strategies; you have to be strategic. Ghana must be strategic, IGP must be strategic. He has to know that he has to leave the church. He has to know that he has to leave the church. He has to leave the prophets to prophesy. He has to know that he has to be strategic.



“Ghana has no business to go and borrow again like the E-Levy will be rejected again – the E-Levy will be rejected again. Ghana, if our economic managers are strategic, we have no business to go to the foreign world to borrow,” he said.



According to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, “A portion of the proceeds from the E-Levy will be used to support entrepreneurship, youth employment, cyber security, digital and road infrastructure among others.”



