'The Ghana Card cannot be used for travelling to other countries' - Ayorkor Botchwey

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is the Minister of Foreign Affairs

Immigration Service announces Ghana Card can be used for foreign travel

Foreign Affairs minister appears before parliament



Govt in talks with ECOWAS to make Ghana Card a travel document



The government’s spokesperson on foreign affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has clarified the confusion surrounding whether or not the Ghana Card can pass for a passport equivalent, allowing people to travel outside with it.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration explained that the Ghana Card is not equivalent to a passport and as such, cannot be its replacement, at least for now.



She made the clarification when she answered a question posed to her by the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, myjoyonline.com has reported.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey was however quick to add that the Ghana Card has a place role to play in foreign travels as it can serve as an optional travel document used alongside the biometric passport.



“It must be underscored that the passport, together with the travel certificate are the only approved travel documents for the Ghanaian, they are internationally recognised.



“At the moment, the Ghana Card cannot be used for travel to other countries either within or outside of ECOWAS as that will require bilateral agreement with countries for their authorities to accept the card as a travel document. The Ministry is in active discussion with ECOWAS member states and our bilateral partners to achieve this,” she said.



It would be recalled that the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) had announced in February 2022 that effective March, valid Ghana Cards could be used by Ghanaians and citizens with dual nationalities on arrival in the country.