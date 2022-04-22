The Ghanaian youth should pay mind to real estate business - Real Estate boss

Source: GNA

CEO of Aidens Homes and Apartment, Mr Frank Agyapong has urged the Ghanaian youth to patronise the real estate dream as the business leads to financial freedom as many other careers.

Launching his newly fully-furnished decorated homes over the weekend at Mangoase Junction, Koforidua, the businessman recounted his journey, adding that, he has never regretted toeing the line.



Talking about one of his business strategies, he said apartments are not supposed to be strictly conformed to the one-year-two-year advance payments as his business entity allows booking of a fully furnished one bedroom apt & studio room for days, weeks and even months.



According to him, not all clients would like to lodge for years hence it will be apt if landlords consider those who will stay for days and at least months.



“When you are doing business, you have to have many targets. The idea of giving out apartments and rooms on yearly basis shouldn’t be the only focus if you want to make money.”



He further expressed the need for those interested in the real estate business to have modern facilities at their premises to entice people who lodge for business, fun among other reasons.

“We have air-conditioning units, free Wifi, DSTV among other things such as a private balcony with a mountain view, double size bed, fully furnished kitchen among other enviable elements to make our guest comfortable.”



“The aim is to let them have these simple modern house technologies to keep things up in the real estate world,” he said.



