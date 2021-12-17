The Gospel of Christ shall advance in Buluk – Rev Ziba

Reverend Dominic Ziba

Source: GNA

Reverend Dominic Ziba, the Upper East Regional Superintendent for Zone ‘A’ of the Assemblies of God (AG) Church Ghana, says the true gospel of Jesus Christ shall continue to advance with signs and wonders in the Builsa land.

He said no witch, wizard, soothsayer or herbalist could stop the manifestation of God’s signs and wonders in Buluk.



“The growth of the AG Church on Builsa land, was the hand made of God, and would have no bounds,” the cleric said, in a sermon to climax the 40th Anniversary celebration of the Emmanuel Temple of the AG Church at Bilinsa, a community near Sandema in the Builsa North Municipality.



It was on the theme: “This is God”.



Rev. Ziba assured the congregation that God would see to the advancement of the Gospel at Builsa, saying: “He that began the good work shall also finish it.”



Prior to the sermon, Rev Ziba dedicated the newly refurbished Emmanuel Temple auditorium in honour of the late Reverend Job Kolibil Tindanbil, the pioneer pastor of the AG Church in the then Builsa District.

“When God takes over a land, it becomes filled with greatness, peace and prosperity,’’ he said, adding that the decision of the Founding Father to start the Church in the area in March, 1981, was not a mere coincidence, but was ordained by God.



He called on the congregation to make God their priority, insisting, “When you make God your priority, the good things of this life become bonus to you.”



“That is why the Bible said in Matthew 6:33, ‘Seek first the Kingdom of heaven, and His righteousness and all these things shall be added to you.’”



The Emmanuel Temple AG Church, the mother Church of all AG Church branches in Buluk, started under a baobab tree with ten members at Punsa, a community in the district at the time.



The Pioneer, Reverend Tindanbil with the support of Pastor Joseph Akogti, the then Good News Bible Church, released the pioneer worshippers to start the Church which was later moved from Punsa to the Traditional Council Hall in Sandema Town.

In 2014, its current leadership, led by the Head Pastor, Reverend Albert Adekaldu, took over from the Founding Father in 1990, and moved the Church to its present location at Bilinsa, off the Sandema-Navrongo Road.



The church has produced 35 branches and numerous members spread across Buluk.



The Church, under Reverend Adekaldu, who doubles as the Regional Zonal ‘A’ Secretary, raised 16 pastors serving in various branches of the AG Churches within and outside the Upper East Region.