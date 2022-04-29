The Great Commission is not for pastors only – Evangelical Mission

Spreading the word of God is a mandate for all Christians

President of the Ghana Evangelical Mission Association, Rev. Dr. Ray Mensah, has emphatically stated that the great commission is one for all Christians and believers to partake in and not reserved only for Pastors.

“Although it cannot be found in the Bible, it is called that because it’s a mission and an assignment given by our Lord Jesus Christ. It’s the greatest of all the missions Christ gave,” he said.



The man of God also emphasised that it’s called that because “it’s the assignment that will help believers take the gospel to all nations.”



“People ask that always because they expect that it’s for Pastors like me, Evangelists, or Missionaries. But it’s not so as those who are full-time clergies are just about one to three percent of the Christian population,” he said.



In an interview with Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s Christian Connect Show, he said, “Some even say that it’s 1% so if that 1% is to do the work, it can never be done. Our Lord Jesus Christ says in Matthew 9:38 that the harvest is plenty but the workers are few. This is because the majority of the church has left the work to full-time Pastors, Evangelists, and Missionaries. This is not realistic because the work is too huge for just a few.”

He emphasised that, anyone who calls themselves believers have to work towards the mission.



“The great commission was given not just to the apostles but to everybody who called Jesus Christ their Lord and Savior. That is why Charles Smith says the day the church will realize that we’re all missionaries is the day the end will come. Because, by then we can finish the work.”



Dr. Mensah called for the involvement of all Christians in the attainment of the Great Commission.



“Even 2000 years after Jesus said this, the harvest is still plenty but the harvesters and workers are still very few. So people in our wonderful churches in Ghana, Africa, and all over the world should rise up and take the great commission serious,” he charged.