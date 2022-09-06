1
'The Judges did nothing wrong' - Law Society of Ghana on purchase of auctioned vehicles

Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu1 Auditor-General, Mr Johnson Akuamoah Asiedu

Tue, 6 Sep 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

The Law Society of Ghana (LSG) has condemned the criticisms on some Judges who benefitted from the auctioning of some state vehicles.

The 2021 Auditor-General’s report revealed that the Judicial Service in 2021 auctioned some 19 official vehicles to some Judges without approval from the Finance ministry.

According to the Auditor-General, examination of records of the Transport Unit for 2021 revealed that “19 official vehicles were auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”

This was captured in paragraph 739 of the report which has been submitted to Parliament by the Auditor-General, Mr Johnson Asiedu.

But reacting to the development, the LSG said the said Judges who benefitted from the auction sales did nothing wrong.

A statement signed by the acting General Secretary of LSG, Sam Atukwei Quaye, indicated that the auction was legitimate .

