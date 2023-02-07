‘The Lord is your shepherd’ – Babgin encourages Haruna-led Minority leadership

An old photo of Alban Bagbin with Haruna Iddrisu

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has referred to a scripture in the Bible as a way of congratulating the old leadership of the Minority caucus in parliament.

The new leadership, led by Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who took over from Haruna Iddrisu as the Minority Leader, was welcomed by the Speaker after he announced to the House that he had received the correspondence from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) leadership.



In welcoming them, Alban Bagbin told the new leaders that they have come to the ‘hot seat.’



“On behalf of the House, and on my part, I warmly welcome them to the hot seat of the leadership of parliament; and I want to emphasise, hot seat of the leadership of parliament,” he said.



He referred to the famous scripture in Psalm 23 to the former leadership, led by Haruna Iddrisu.

“All I can say to the former leaders is, the Lord is your shepherd, you shall not want. When one door closes, many doors open, and I can tell you for sure that many of the open doors are better and higher than the closed door.



“Look at the open doors, and not the close ,” he told them.



The new leaders of the Minority in Parliament include Emmanuel Armarh Kofi Buah, as Deputy Minority Leader; and Kwame Governs Agbodza as Minority Chief Whip.



