The Lowdown: Common misconceptions about the traditional religion in Ghana

Mon, 30 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

GhanaWeb TV's flagship programme 'The Lowdown' continues the series of analysing and understanding Ghana's religious beliefs and practices with the Traditional Religion for this episode of the show with host Ismail Akwei.

A Ga Wulomo and the PRO for the Traditional Medicine Practice Council, Numo Blafo III carries us along with some of the teachings and rituals of people of the traditional worship in Ghana.

Numo Blafo III emphasises the point that every human being is naturally born a traditionalist as nobody teaches one how to worship God or the gods

The Ga Wulomo also recounts the story behind his bestowment as a wulomo adding that he tried so many times to run away from responsibility but was always unsuccessful, hence he accepted his fate.

Numo Blafo also elaborates on the education of fetish priests and wulomos in this episode of The Lowdown.

This week's edition of The Lowdown highlights these and more intriguing revelations.

Stay tuned and watch The Lowdown below.



