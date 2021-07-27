The Lowdown: Crunching the numbers from Auditor-General's report on ministry of education

'Outrageous, staggering, a waste and a loss to the state' are just some of the attributes that have been alluded to in the Auditor-General’s 2020 Audit Report.
The report captures expenses among other things of the various institutions, ministries and MDA's.
In this edition of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei sits with Laud Harris Adu-Asare, Head of the Political Desk at GhanaWeb, as they bring a breakdown to the numbers, narrowing on the ministry of education's report.
Also, they project if the analysis of the report that is currently before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is accurate or not.
It is an edition that deals with the numbers and the hard facts on the topic, “Crunching the numbers: A-G’s report on the Education Ministry.”
