The Lowdown: Ernesto Yeboah speaks on organizing a successful protest in Ghana, being a detainee and activism

There is a lot of dissatisfaction with the management of the country called Ghana, a lot of demonstrations have been planned but only a few have been successful in the past three years.

Our guest for this week is a successful protester, serial activist and detainee and leader of a group that describes itself as a radical Nkrumahist movement working for economic democracy in Ghana.



Ernesto Yeboah is the Commander in Chief of the Economic Fighters League (EFL) and he sits with host of The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, to speak about all his experiences organizing a successful protest, nationalism and what the future looks like for activism.

