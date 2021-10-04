The Lowdown: Evolution of journalism in Ghana

Amb. Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, MOV, a veteran journalist

Amb. Abdul-Rahman Harruna Attah, MOV a journalist, a politician, an author, and Ghana's former high commissioner to Namibia and Botswana is our guest for this week's episode of GhanaWeb's flagship programme, The Lowdown.

The Lowdown is a current affairs, social and political talk show that discusses relevant issues for facts and information.



In this week's edition, our guest, a seasoned journalist Harruna Attah takes us through the various ways in which journalism has evolved from the past to now.



Commending the media of today in spite of the many criticisms, Harruna Attah said, "through the younger generation of journalists, we are getting a lot of information. And I disagree, I think you are racy, if not as racier than we were. Because the technology allows you to dig deeper and move wider afield than we were doing."

