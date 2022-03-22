0
The Lowdown: How Ghanaians are coping with economic hardships

The Lowdown Guests.png Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei in a conversation with guests on The Lowdown

Tue, 22 Mar 2022

The average Ghanaian is burdened with a high cost of living due to the current economic hardships in the country.

The increase in prices of fuel, foodstuffs, amenities, utilities, and every other thing one can think of have all contributed to this.

For many Ghanaians, these current hardships are mentally affecting them too.

In this episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, some Ghanaians share how they are coping with the current economic state of the country.

Our guests, Alexander Agyemang, an IT expert; Fatima Adagbila Tahiru, a sales executive; and George Ayisi, a journalist; also proffer sustainable solutions to the government of Ghana in managing the affairs of the nation.

Our guests continue to share details of how consumer behaviour has changed, due to the incessant increment of commodity prices.

Watch this interactive edition of The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei on GhanaWeb TV below:

