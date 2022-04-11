0
Menu
News

The Lowdown: Living with sickle cell disease in Ghana

Sickle Cell Disease Advocates With Ismail Akwei On The Lowdown.png Sickle cell disease advocates with Ismail Akwei on The Lowdown

Mon, 11 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sickle cell disease is among the least talked about health conditions in Ghana but it is a condition that affects a section of Ghanaians.

In a bid to create awareness of its overall impact, two advocates of the disease, Dr. Enam Sefakor Bankas and Mrs. Nana Esi Duker-McMartey join Ismail Akwei, host of The Lowdown, for the next edition of the show.

These advocates, who live with the disease, give insights into the life of persons living with the disease and interventions that can be implemented to improve the lives of affected persons.

Watch this informative episode of The Lowdown which airs on Monday, April 11, 2022, on GhanaWeb TV. See here for video

Kindly watch the video below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Eyewitness narrates his account, alleges Police want to cover up the truth
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Real Mallorca coach calls Iddrisu Baba 'my black guy', asks not to be misunderstood
Scientists want me dead for discovering HIV/AIDS cure – COA FS CEO
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Husband of singer Osinache arrested over suspected homicide
Asamoah Gyan reveals biggest regret of his career
Tamakloe slams 'useless' referee for penalty against Hearts
Supreme Court will overturn March 9 ruling – ASEPA boss predicts
Related Articles: