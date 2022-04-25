5
The Lowdown: Muslims believe in the second coming of Jesus Christ - Sheikh Yandu

Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu.png Founder of Al-islaah Centre, Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Lowdown show on GhanaWeb TV presents to you a series to analyse and understand the religious beliefs and practices in Ghana as it starts with the Islamic Religion for this episode of the show.

Sheikh Kishk Bashir Yandu, an Islamic scholar and founder of Al-islaah Centre, Ghana takes us through some of the practices of Islam as well as debunks and educates the public on some of the misconceptions about the religion.

The Sheikh also asserts that Hausa is not the language of Muslims. Also, not all citizens from the northern part of Ghana are Muslims.

Sheikh Yandu adds that Muslims, just as Christians believe in the second coming of Jesus Christ.

These and more are highlighted in this edition of The Lowdown with host, Ismail Akwei. Stay tuned.

Watch the interview below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
