The Lowdown: NPA speaks about the erratic fuel price increases in Ghana

Mohammed Abdul Kudus.png Communications Manager of National Petroleum Authority, Mohammed Abdul-Kudus

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei hosts Mohammed Abdul-Kudus, the Communications Manager of the National Petroleum Authority, on the next episode of The Lowdown.

Mr. Abdul-Kudus details some of the contributing factors to the inconsistent fuel price hikes; an increase in prices on the international market.

The guest also explains why calls by Ghanaians on the government to use the crude oil produced in Ghana to satisfy our fuel needs haven't been heeded to yet.

Mr. Mohammed Abdul-Kudus also takes us through the NPA's role in fuel pricing and filling station ownership.

Join the conversation on this episode of The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei as it airs on Monday, March 14 on GhanaWeb TV.

Stay tuned for this insightful conversation.

Watch the interview below:

