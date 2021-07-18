The Lowdown: Politicians wait for Ramadan to solidarize with us – Sheikh Aremeyaw

Outspoken Spokesperson to the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu takes his turn this week on The Lowdown.

Making submissions on GhanaWeb’s Flagship programme, Sheikh Aremeyaw highlights issues that culminated into a seeming near breakdown of religious tolerance between Christians and Muslims.



During the fasting period, Muslim students in some schools across the country were deprived of fasting or praying, a situation that generated a national conversation and outcry.



He further chastised politicians in the country for what he describes as lack of sensitivity and a conscious effort of not meeting the development needs of the Zongo community.



Sheikh Aremeyaw noted that politicians usually wait till Ramadan before they visit the communities with foodstuffs when they know that is the period such things are needed less.

Among other things, he delves into issues regarding the Zongo community, seeming marginalisation of Muslims on certain fronts, as well as the exploitation of Zongo youth by politicians.



He adds that through government policies, especially the Free Senior High School, many youths from the Zongo Community have benefitted immensely and helped them reach their optimum potential.



