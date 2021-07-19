The Lowdown: Sheikh Aremeyaw talks Muslim marginalization, Chief Imam succession

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the Spokesperson for the Office of the National Chief Imam, is our guest on this week's episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.

With host, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei, the Muslim scholar, teacher, and a member of Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) discusses into details, the issues of the Zongo community, youth development and religious tolerance.



"He's old; 102 years, but I tell you, he's vital - very vital and very strong. If you leave him, he will walk. All his teeth, they are there. He can see, he writes without using the spectacles," he speaks of the Chief Imam, Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu.



It's a hour and a few minutes of pure enlightenment and outpouring of wisdom from a man well-known for his scholarly abilities.



The Lowdown is GhanaWeb TV's current affairs program and airs every Monday on YouTube.

