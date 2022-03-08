The Lowdown: The journey of Ghanaian students who escaped the Russian-Ukraine conflict

The Russian-Ukraine conflict enters its thirteenth day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and there seems to be no sign of it halting anytime soon. Leaderships of both warring countries are also yet to come to an agreement.

Individuals in Ukraine who saw and felt the rigours of the Russian invasion have said a lot about their experiences.



In this week's episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, some Ghanaian students who returned from Ukraine due to the conflict give vivid narrations of what they encountered on the day of bombardment from the Russian Federation.



Nana Kwakye Agyemang, NUGS President for Chernivtsi-Ukraine, and Samuel Selorm Dzemekey, Vice President for NUGS in the same city, bare all the details with the host of The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.

Watch the interview below:



