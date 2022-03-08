0
Menu
News

The Lowdown: The journey of Ghanaian students who escaped the Russian-Ukraine conflict

Video Archive
Tue, 8 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Russian-Ukraine conflict enters its thirteenth day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, and there seems to be no sign of it halting anytime soon. Leaderships of both warring countries are also yet to come to an agreement.

Individuals in Ukraine who saw and felt the rigours of the Russian invasion have said a lot about their experiences.

In this week's episode of The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV, some Ghanaian students who returned from Ukraine due to the conflict give vivid narrations of what they encountered on the day of bombardment from the Russian Federation.

Nana Kwakye Agyemang, NUGS President for Chernivtsi-Ukraine, and Samuel Selorm Dzemekey, Vice President for NUGS in the same city, bare all the details with the host of The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei.

Watch the interview below:

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup play-off: Ghana turns to Dortmund winger for victory over Nigeria
I was warned Akufo-Addo govt was ‘vindictive’ - Kwesi Botchwey
Wollacott, Attah, Nurudeen maintained as Black Stars goalkeepers for Nigeria games
Meet 68-year-old Agya Polo: The oldest Ghanaian footballer
World Bank cautions Ghana government
The wealthy but simple Nigerian merchant behind Dangote’s success story
The wealthy but simple Nigerian merchant behind Dangote’s success story
Okudzeto Ablakwa applauds Akufo-Addo for flying Emirates to Dubai
Parliament speaks on Bagbin's medical travels
Rawlings-led PNDC sent men to kill Palmer-Buckle - Dr. Opuni-Frimpong
Related Articles: