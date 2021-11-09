The Lowdown: The role of women in journalism in Ghana

Broadcast journalist Bridget Otoo, our guest for the next episode of The Lowdown with Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei talks about women in journalism and how they are captured in the socio political space in the media.

Bridget Otoo, an ardent advocate for women empowerment also pushes for a balance in the representation of men and women in newsrooms and programmes of the various media houses



She as well supports the 'no manel' campaign launched by the United Nations in Ghana. That is saying to no to men dominating panels of discussions and programmes.



Our guest also, hilariously endorses "slay-queen" journalism as she explains that being a slay queen means a woman killing everything looks and intellectually related.

All these and more are encapsulated in this episode of The Lowdown.



Watch the interview here:



