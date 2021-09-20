The Lowdown: There is some hypocrisy on the side of ECOWAS - Irbard Ibrahim

Security consultant and social commentator Irbard Ibrahim has opined that he sees some hypocrisy from the ECOWAS bloc.

This week on GhanaWeb's social and current affairs programme, The Lowdown, the security expert, amongst other things, intimated that the ECOWAS charter sometimes refuses to intervene when conditions and signs which could lead to coups or insecurities in member states are very glaring.



Irbard Ibrahim was speaking on the back of the Guinea Conakry coup d'etat.



Speaking to host Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei in this edition of The Lowdown, Alhaji Ibrahim also noted the need for ECOWAS to undergo review to help forestall security crises in West Africa.



"I see some hypocrisy on the side of ECOWAS. ECOWAS has pretty much become a fire-fighting regional bloc, when things are going wrong they say don't say anything and that problem is inherent in the ECOWAS charter.



"There are protocols within the charter that dissuade poking your nose into the internal affairs of member states. It's called the principle of non-interference into the internal affairs of member states," said Irbard.

"So no matter how bad the decisions of the president are, you are supposed not to talk, you are supposed not to intervene but when things go wrong, they now call on ECOWAS to intervene. So for me, that principle needs to be reviewed," Irbard Ibrahim added.



