0
Menu
News

The Lowdown: Uncensored with Hiplife legend Reggie Rockstone

Video Archive
Mon, 1 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Lowdown returns for the next season of the show in 2022 with a bang!

And in its first episode, Ismail Akwei interacts with the Grandpapa of Hiplife in Ghana, Reggie Rockstone.

With both British and Ghanaian backgrounds, the legend talks about life in the United Kingdom before he came down to Ghana to settle.

Reggie Rockstone also takes us through the business aspect of his life, the criticisms that met his waakye brand in a glass, Rockdoms, among others.

Produced differently from past episodes, this interview is raw, uncut, and untouched, letting you right into the home of the Grandpapa himself.

Stay tuned and stay glued to your screens for this interactive and intriguing conversation between Ismail Akwei and Reggie Rockstone on The Lowdown on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the full interview below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NPP MPs expected to lose their seat in 2024 – Report
Otto Addo sounds out caution to players about Ghana switch
SC declares law on licence to grow cannabis in Ghana unconstitutional
Minister denounces fake soldier arrested for recruitment scam
Spio-Garbrah loses $10m defamation suit against Wontumi
Dampare lists 11 public institutions that should be investigated for corruption
'Bitter' Anyidoho being chauffeured by National Security - MP alleges
Kwaku Azar fumes over GLC's 'ghost' pass mark for law school entrance exams
Chinese galamseyers, Ghanaian allies busted by agents from Jubilee House
IGP's response to most corrupt institution tag against Police Service