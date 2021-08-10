The Lowdown discusses the state of human rights advocacy in the face of LGBT bill

Now more than ever, there continuous to be discussions on the subject of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex (LGBTQ+) community and the rights and recognition they have been calling for in the country.

From when a supposed office for the community was opened in Ghana, and which was eventually closed down after Ghanaians protested against it, to when a former famous journalist with Metro TV, Ignatius Annor, who now works with Euronews, openly declared that he is gay, the euphoria around this has been unending.



Today, and before Parliament, a Private Members Bill that will make the practice of LGBTQ+ or any of its subsidiaries, an illegal practice, when and should it be passed.



In this week’s edition of GhanaWeb’s flagship programme, The Lowdown, Nii Akwei Ismail Akwei brings us a conversation with a man who once headed an international body well-known for fighting for the rights of all groups of persons.



Robert Amoafo Akoto, a former head of Amnesty International, Ghana, shares his perspectives on the “State of human rights advocacy in the face of LGBT bill,” as well as what he believes should be the right approach to this whole subject.

Follow the full interview below:







