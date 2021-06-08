The Lowdown hosts Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa on first edition as he talks accountability

The Lowdown, GhanaWeb’s newest current affairs talk programme has been launched on its YouTube channel, GhanaWeb TV.

Making the appearance on the first edition, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, shared with host Ismail Akwei his take on the subject of accountability, leadership and activism in Ghana.



He also shared more perspectives on what he thinks about the current government led by Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and how it has handled recent issues.



The Lowdown which shows every Monday on GhanaWeb TV aims to dig deep into relevant issues for the hard truth and unveil the facts behind topical issues in the country.

Our host is ready to pose the tough questions to authorities, experts and other prominent personalities for the needed answers.



Watch the first episode below:



