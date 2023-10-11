The Maker’s House Chapel supports kidney patients with Gh¢150,000

Lady Yaa Achiaa Boadi Nyamekye made the donation of behalf of the church

The Maker’s House Chapel International (TMHCI) has donated a total of Gh¢150,000 to the 37 Military Hospital and the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, both in Accra.

The presentation of the cheques, which took place Tuesday, October 10, 2023, at the facilities’ premises separately, is to support the hospitals to take care of persons undergoing treatment of renal conditions.



At the 37 Military Hospital, Lady Yaa Achiaa Boadi Nyamekye, wife of Dr Michael Boadi Nyamekye, Founder and Lead Pastor of TMHCI, made the donation of Gh¢50,000 on behalf of the Board and Management of the church.



She then led the team to Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where they made another donation of Gh¢100,000 to help in the treatment of renal patients.Maker’s House kidney donation



Receiving the cheque on behalf of the 37 Military Hospital, Head of Nephrology Department, Dr. Louis Siriboe Agyeman, disclosed that the facility records not less than 10 kidney failure cases each day.



This figure he noted, could go up as patients are unable to meet the cost in treating the condition while at the same time, the treatment cost keeps going up by the day.

At the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Chief Executive Officer, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, urged government to consider instituting a legal framework to guide organ transplantation in the country.



Transplantation he noted, is the ultimate cure for end-stage kidney failure and a long-term survival treatment as dialysis has become an expensive treatment for renal patients.



According to Dr Ampomah, Korle Bu has already started a kidney transplantation program which aims to take dialysis patients off any financial constraints and burdens.



This he said, stems from the commitment of the facility in ensuring that it provides quality services to Ghanaians, especially in area of liver and kidney transplantation.