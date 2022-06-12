The Manasseh Azure post that is causing controversies on social media

Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

A social media post by ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has generated controversy on social media as a tribal twist has been given to it.



Manasseh appears to have stepped on the feet of some people with his post which posits that a certain chief would have received different treatment if he did the same thing Togbe Afede did.



Manasseh Azure noted that the chief whose name he declined to mention would have been trumpeted as wise king.



“If some other chief had done what Togbe Afede has done, some of those attacking Togbe would have said he’s wiser than King Solomon,” he posted.

His post has triggered conversations as persons perceive that he was firing sublime shot at a particular chief in the country.



He has been widely condemned by persons with such school of thought who describe him as a tribal bigot.



Others however endorse his statement with the premise that the political and tribal twist handed the gesture by Togbe Afede has taken the shine from it.

























