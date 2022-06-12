24
Menu
News

The Manasseh Azure post that is causing controversies on social media

7292019124144 1j841p5cbv Manasseh Azure Awuni?resize=1000%2C600&ssl=1 Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Togbe Afede hailed for returning ex-gratia

Martin Kpebu calls for scrapping of Council of State

Paul Adom-Otchere takes on Togbe Afede

A social media post by ace investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni has generated controversy on social media as a tribal twist has been given to it.

Manasseh appears to have stepped on the feet of some people with his post which posits that a certain chief would have received different treatment if he did the same thing Togbe Afede did.

Manasseh Azure noted that the chief whose name he declined to mention would have been trumpeted as wise king.

“If some other chief had done what Togbe Afede has done, some of those attacking Togbe would have said he’s wiser than King Solomon,” he posted.

His post has triggered conversations as persons perceive that he was firing sublime shot at a particular chief in the country.

He has been widely condemned by persons with such school of thought who describe him as a tribal bigot.

Others however endorse his statement with the premise that the political and tribal twist handed the gesture by Togbe Afede has taken the shine from it.











Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Terrorism: Ghana making Nigeria's mistakes – Adam Bonna
What Togbe Afede XIV thinks about composition of Council of State
You Overstepped - Rev. Lawrence Tetteh Slams Adom-otchere
How This Man Became Ghana's Only Head Of State To Resign From Office 1
From Luxurious Private Jets To #Dropthatchamber How Okudzeto Ablakwa Has Kept Akufo-addo In Check
Paul Adom-otchere Breaks Silence On Taking Togbe Afede's Car For Wedding
Wakaso 3, Jordan Ayew 7 Rating Black Stars Players In 4-1 Defeat To Japan
Refrain From Your Divisive Acts, Apologise To Togbe – ‘Angry’ Ewe Group Warns Adom-otchere
Injunction Hits Nana Otuo Siriboe, Others Over Enstoolment Of New Juaben Omanhen
Why Should I Criticize Akufo-addo When I Have Access To Him - Adom-otchere
Related Articles: