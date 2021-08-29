The Methodist Church Ghana commissions Aburaso hospital complex

The Methodist Church Ghana

Source: GNA

The Methodist Church Ghana as part of its strategic health agenda has expanded infrastructure and equipment at its hospital at Aburaso in the Atwima Kwanwoma District.

Some of the newly established structures are; an Accident and Emergency Unit, executive wards, Mental Health Unit and Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) center.



Existing services at the hospital include; general Out Patient Department, surgical service, laboratory services, ultrasound, ear, nose and throat clinic, pharmacy, eye clinic, antenatal clinic, obstetrics/gynecology services, mental health, hypertension and diabetes centers.



Mr. Gaddiel Godson Otoo, the Hospital Administrator, speaking at a ceremony to dedicate and commission the hospital explained that the facility was efficient and a fast developing one in the district.



He said the Hospital’s Administration had since 2018 been working hard to ensure continuous development and to achieve their medium-term strategic plan.



He said they had acquired diagnostic equipment and tools, and also completed patients’ wards thereby increasing the bed capacity from 13 in 2018 to 50 currently and the development had culminated into an impressive patient attendant, with other indicators shooting up.



He said the Methodist Health System Agenda 2020-2030 stipulated access to healthcare, quality healthcare, and affordability as its main themes.

In terms of quality human resource, the Hospital Administrator said through the Christian Health Association of Ghana (CHAG), the hospital had received qualified medical officers, laboratory scientists, sonographers, and nurses of all grades, optometrists, pharmacists and health information officers.



Mr Otoo pledged that the Hospital would continue to work hard and be guided by their core visions of “modelling Christ in healing” and exhibit values of faithfulness, compassion, oneness, justice and excellence.



He thanked The Methodist Church Ghana for investing over GHS7.5 million in infrastructure and equipment over this period.



Most Reverend Dr. Paul Kwabena Boafo, Presiding Bishop, The Methodist Church Ghana, dedicating the facility said it had come to serve everyone in the community irrespective of gender, tribe or religious affiliation and urged workers at the facility to deliver holistic services to their clients.



Most Rev. Dr. Boafo explained that the ethos of the Church highlighted care, love and patience, adding that workers showed professionalism in the discharge of their duties.



He assured community members of the Church’s continuous will to render humanitarian services.