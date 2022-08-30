The Methodist Church Ghana ends Golden Anniversary Conference on a resounding note at Winneba

Logo of the Methodist Church of Ghana

Source: Baffour Amoateng, Contributor

Led by their beloved Presiding Bishop, the Most Rev Dr. Paul K. Boafo, the Methodist Church Ghana opened her 50th Annual and 12 Bi-Annual Conference this year from August 16 to 21 at Winneba in the Central Region of Ghana. It was also the first full face-to-face Conference since the pandemic hit in 2019.

His excellency Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the President of the Republic of Ghana was the special guest of honor at the Conference. Addressing the Conference at the opening session held at the beautiful Jophus Anamuah-Mensah Conference at the North campus of the University of Winneba, the President highlighted the outstanding contribution of the Methodist Church Ghana to the development of Ghana and expressed the nation’s gratitude to the Church.



Among the highlights were the Church’s contribution to education, health, and the formation of numerous national and international leaders, including the former Prime Minister, Dr. Kofi. Abrefa Busia and Dr. Kofi Annan, the 8th Secretary General of the UN were both products of Mfantsipim Methodist Secondary School.



Touching on the Church’s contribution to education, the President disclosed that the Methodist Church Ghana University will be awarded national accreditation at a ceremony to be held in Accra on August 30.



Welcoming the President, Most Rev Dr. Boafo expressed much appreciation to the President and his ministers for honoring the Church’s invitation. He also thanked the President for beefing up security in the nation amid terrorist threats and for approving the accreditation request for MCG’s Methodist University. He also used the opportunity to appeal to the President and the NPP government to work harder to improve the economy by tackling the rate of inflation and the cost of fuel etc.



The North America Mission Diocese of the Church had no less than three of their prayers answered at the Conference. By unanimous vote, Conference voted to move its status from a Mission Diocese to stage C, meaning it is no longer a mission area but a full Diocese with its Cathedral at Newark New Jersey, and Bishop’s seat in Atlanta Georgia.

Very Rev Professor Emmanuel, Yartei Lartey, the current Bishop Deputy, was also approved by unanimous vote to be the 1st Bishop of this new Diocese to be inducted into the office early next year. Similarly, Conference appointed Dr. Alex Adu Osei to be the Lay Chair of the Mission succeeding the outgoing Chair, Brother Sekyere Mensah who was among the awardees at the conference for his numerous contributions to the North America Mission over the last 20 years.



Very Rev Professor Joseph Osei, North America Mission Diocese, was among the 37 ministers saluted at the Conference for serving the Church till superannuation at age 70 or failing health. Before leaving the US, he was given a fitting send-off at the Atlanta Ebenezer Methodist Church and honored for his contribution to the growth of the Mission diocese having served as Acting Supervising Mission Coordinator (SMC) Oct 2015 - Feb 2018.



For his contribution to MCG as editor of Methodist Times, from 1994-2000 he was given an award on behalf of the Presiding Bishop at Atlanta. On the last official day of the Conference, Professor Osei donated to the church 10 copies of the 2020 edition of his book, The Challenge of Sustaining Emergent Democracies, and encouraged the church to continue supporting the nation’s democracy and development efforts. Asafo Mama, Griselda Lartey, the spouse of the Bishop Deputy also presented copies of her children’s book to the Church.



The Conference was historic not just for being the 50th, but also because it ordained as many as 65 ministers, the highest number since her autonomy from the British conference in 1961. The composition was also impressive for its diversity as it included several women and ministers from the Volta Region and the northern Regions of the country.



For the first time in the history of the Church several individuals, families, and organizations were honored with special awards as part of the Conference celebration during the Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, August 21. Among these were GHAMSU for not only evangelizing but also for building a chapel and a manse in the Central Region.

The Wenchi Campus of the Methodist University received multiple wards for producing mango and ginger drinks as well as ginger powder for medical and culinary uses etc.



Her ladyship Professor Henrietta Joy Abena Mensah-Bonsu, a new member of Ghana’s Supreme Court, was among the awardees for her decades of dedicated service to the Methodist Church in various capacities as an advocate for women and children in the country and as legal counsel for the church among others.



The occasion was graced not only by the presence of the President of Ghana but also by various national and international dignitaries and a host of colorfully adorned Traditional Chiefs and Queen-mothers. They included the Omanhene of the Efutu Traditional Council, Neenyi Ghartey VII, and the president of the Methodist Traditional Chiefs and Queens Association.



The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church, Gambia, Hannah Faal-Heim, a product of Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, Ghana, with the tallest head gear was the highest-ranking clergy among the visitors and would be the among the most memorable for his sense of humor and collegiality.