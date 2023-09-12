The NDC fears me because l'll defeat them even in their strongholds – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamud Bawumia has expressed strong optimism that he will defeat former President John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 presidential election.

According to him, if elected as a presidential candidate, the NPP will win the race in 2024 instead of passing the baton on to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Dr. Bawumia indicated that the NDC is intimidated by his candidature because they are aware he will win the presidential election.



He noted that delegates in the Zongo communities have decided to vote for him should he win the race to lead the NPP into the 2024 election.



He made the remarks during his campaign in the Oti Region ahead of the party’s November 4 primaries.

‘If you look at the strongholds in the North and Zongo communities, it indicates that if Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia leads the NPP, they will vote for the NPP. And when this happens, the NDC cannot win the elections.’



He pledged to secure majority votes from all the regions considered the strongholds of the NDC to enable the NPP to win the 2024 general elections.



“That is why they fear Dr. Bawumia because they all know that I will give them a showdown.”