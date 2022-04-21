The NPP government has failed; they are even confused now – Naser

MP says every Ghanaian knows Akufo-Addo has failed

Nothing is working in Ghana now - Ayawaso East MP



MP's common fund has been in arrears since 2021 – Naser



Naser Toure Mahama, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Akufo-Addo has failed, which is evident to every Ghanaian.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Naser said that after severely criticising John Dramani Mahama when he was president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his vice president, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have brought the country to a standstill.



"I don't need to say Akufo-Addo has failed... everybody, Ghanaians have seen that Akufo-Addo has failed. They have not done anything; they are even confused; they don't even know the direction they are moving (towards); they don't know.

"That is why we were saying that they should come (to power). I remember John Mahama told them (Akufo-Addo and Bawumia) that you have never been there (lead a country), you people think it is easy, I will understand a former president like Kufuor criticising me, but you people (Akufo-Addo and Bawumia) you have never been there."



"Dr. Bawumia, you are the vice president today, Akufo-Addo you are the president, what are we seeing, no show, everything is [at a] standstill… even we MPs our common funds are in arrears since 2021, so how can the country move forward, how can we develop," the MP told GhanaWeb's Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese.



Also, the MP, who is known not to have said a word on the floor of Parliament, said that his silence does not mean he is not working in the interest of his constituents.



According to him, he is very vibrant on committees he serves on, and he has done numerous works for his constituency, which have made them keep him in the house for all these years.



"You know how Parliament works; you talk when there is a need to talk. Some of our work is mostly at the committee level. For me, all I believe in is to make sure I work in my community, and they like me because I changed the lives of people," he explained.