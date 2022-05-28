2
Menu
News

The NPP regional chairman who lost after polling 78 votes

Thomas Adu Appiah Former Bono East regional chairman, Thomas Adu-Appiah

Sat, 28 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

NPP commences regional executive elections

8 regions have voted so far, Greater Accra, Ashanti next

Fresher snatches chairmanship seat from Thomas Adu-Appiah

It was a ferocious contest in the Bono East regional executive election as 'freshers' were poised to unseat the incumbent.

After votes were cast by delegates on Friday, May 27, 2022, the incumbent regional chairman Thomas Adu-Appiah lost his seat to Ibrahim Baba Bukari.

Thomas Adu-Appiah, who was seeking re-election garnered only 78 votes whiles the newly elected chairman, Ibrahim Baba Bukari polled 151.

According to Graphic.com.gh, "the incumbent first and second regional chairmen also lost their positions."

Sophia Afriyie Danso, however, retained her position as the Women's Organizer of Bono East region with 174 votes.

Meanwhile, incumbent chairmen in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North retained their positions after the Friday contest.

The ongoing regional executive elections are expected to end on Sunday, May 29, 2022.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
'Your accent, wig is making me tired' – Schwarzenegger reacts to Adwoa Safo’s viral video
Wontumi, COKA, who leads the NPP in Ashanti Region?
Bagbin takes on Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu again
Forgive me - Nigeria defender makes admission about Eddie Nketiah
Prime areas some top NPP politicians acquired state lands
Ken Agyapong speaks after daughter swept awards at High School graduation
Adwoa Safo’s 7 unexpected responses that got Ghanaians talking
Adwoa Safo tackles Ken Agyapong, others over Deputy Majority Leader claims
Adwoa Safo whips up wild conversation with ‘strange’ accent
I was a 14-year-old primary 6 pupil when I first got pregnant for LilWin – Ex-wife
Related Articles: