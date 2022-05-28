The NPP regional chairman who lost after polling 78 votes

Former Bono East regional chairman, Thomas Adu-Appiah

NPP commences regional executive elections

8 regions have voted so far, Greater Accra, Ashanti next



Fresher snatches chairmanship seat from Thomas Adu-Appiah



It was a ferocious contest in the Bono East regional executive election as 'freshers' were poised to unseat the incumbent.



After votes were cast by delegates on Friday, May 27, 2022, the incumbent regional chairman Thomas Adu-Appiah lost his seat to Ibrahim Baba Bukari.



Thomas Adu-Appiah, who was seeking re-election garnered only 78 votes whiles the newly elected chairman, Ibrahim Baba Bukari polled 151.

According to Graphic.com.gh, "the incumbent first and second regional chairmen also lost their positions."



Sophia Afriyie Danso, however, retained her position as the Women's Organizer of Bono East region with 174 votes.



Meanwhile, incumbent chairmen in the Northern, North East, Savannah, Upper East and Western North retained their positions after the Friday contest.



The ongoing regional executive elections are expected to end on Sunday, May 29, 2022.