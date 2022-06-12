2
‘The National Cathedral will serve as a tourist site to give government income’ — NPP MP

Sun, 12 Jun 2022 Source: dailymailgh.com

The Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, believes the benefit of building a National Cathedral goes beyond serving as a place of worship for Christians as he thinks will bring financial benefit to the country.

He said the building can serve as a tourist attraction which can fetch more revenue for the state.

He thus urged Ghanaians to view the project as a national one and contribute to it.

“I support the building of the Cathedral project. It is not just a place of worship. It is a complex that serves the state in so many ways. It can even be a tourist site that generates income for the state. It can be a win-win situation for the church and the state if that monument is put up,” Dr. Adomako Kissi said on Accra-based Kingdom FM

“I know many people are saying they don’t support it for political reasons. It is a national programme and we must support it and donate towards it is not mandatory, it is voluntary,” he added.

According to him, the Bible Museum and Biblical Gardens would not become only a tourist center, but also a place of education that would throw more light on people’s understanding of the Bible.

“If it is well maintained and sustained, the cathedral, with the Bible Museum and Biblical Garden, has the potential of bringing the world to Ghana,” he concluded.

